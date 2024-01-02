Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Videos show the Japanese airline's plane engulfed in flames. © TBS News/YouTube/Screenshot

A Japanese airline plane burns. The plane is said to have caught fire after landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Update from January 2nd, 11:09 a.m.: According to media reports, the burning Airbus had previously collided with a coast guard aircraft at an airport in Tokyo.

According to broadcaster NHK, all 367 occupants of the burning plane were rescued. Television images showed the plane burning brightly while firefighters tried to put it out. Burning rubble lay on the tarmac.

Burning plane in Japan: TV pictures show fire on the tarmac in Tokyo

First report from January 2nd, 10:35 a.m.: Tokyo – Fire broke out on board a Japanese airliner after a collision with another plane at Tokyo Haneda International Airport. Television images showed the Japan Airlines plane burning across the tarmac on Tuesday afternoon (local time) before braking.

According to media reports, the plane had previously collided with another aircraft. An explosive fireball could be seen. The machine was badly damaged. There was initially no information about possible victims. Flames continued to come out of the plane in the evening. (dpa/afp)