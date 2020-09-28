The announcement concerns languages ​​other than Japanese, for which the vocabulary usually used in these situations is already neutral, the company said.

More than “Ladies and gentlemen” on Japan Airlines flights. The Japanese airline has announced that its messages on planes and in airports will adopt a gender neutral language as of October 1. “Japan Airlines will ban gender expressions” and use neutral greetings as simply “Hello” or “Good evening”a company spokesperson said Monday (September 28th).

The announcement concerns languages ​​other than Japanese, for which the vocabulary usually used in these situations is already neutral. This decision would be a first among the major Japanese airlines. ANA Holdings, competitor of Japan Airlines, for its part assured to want “to study the question according to the opinions of the customers”. Japan Airlines has also changed its rules so that same-sex couples can enjoy the same preferential rates as families.

Same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in Japan, but the government has gradually extended protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in recent years. However, the LGBT + community has been campaigning for several years for their rights to be better recognized in the country. Last year, 13 same-sex couples launched legal actions against the Japanese government, claiming unconstitutional its refusal to recognize their unions.