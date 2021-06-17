Just as Italy is slowly moving towards all of the white areas, Japan is also trying to find a point to start over. The Japanese government announces its intention to end the state of emergency for nine prefectures, that is Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Okayama, is Fukushima. Nothing to do for Okinawa, which instead will have to continue untilJuly 11.

Despite the will to put an end to the state of emergency for these nine, which should take place on June 20, the prefectures still aim to maintain intensive preventive measures until theJuly 11.

The government is currently consulting with a committee of infectious disease experts on these plans. The committee is also discussing whether to keep some measures in place and whether to loosen some of the restrictions such as participation limits at events.

Source: NHK Street Anime News Network