JAXA: Japan’s SLIM lunar lander launch delayed due to wind

The launch of the medium launch vehicle H2A with the first Japanese lunar descent module Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has been postponed again. About it informs Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

It is noted that the launch was postponed due to strong gusty winds near the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket was planned to be launched at 09:26 local time (03:26 Moscow time). The postponement was announced 20 minutes before the launch of the rocket.

The SLIM module, which weighs 200 kilograms, reaches 2.4 meters in height. It is designed to study the relief of the lunar surface and determine the elemental composition of rocks on a natural satellite of the Earth. If the mission is successful, Japan will become the fifth country in the world to achieve a soft landing on the Moon’s surface.

On Friday, August 25, it became known that the launch of the rocket with the SLIM module was postponed to August 28 due to bad weather conditions. The launch can be carried out until September 15.

In July, JAXA announced plans to launch SLIM on August 26th. The data obtained by SLIM is intended to be used in the American lunar program Artemis, of which Japan is a participant.