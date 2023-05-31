Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Japan activates anti-missile alert in Okinawa for a North Korean launch

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 31, 2023
in World
Japan activates anti-missile alert in Okinawa for a North Korean launch


North Korea

(Reference image) Cruise missile being launched from a North Korean submarine.

The authorities have recommended citizens to seek refuge.

the authoritiesiponas activated the anti-missile alert today in the prefecture of Okinawa (southwest of the country) before an apparent llaunch from North Koreaafter Pyongyang notified its plan to put a satellite into orbit imminently.

(In context: Tokyo and Seoul condemn the imminent launch of a North Korean satellite)

The J-Alert alert system was activated at 6:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday (21:30 GMT on Tuesday) in this southwestern region of the country, where the population was recommended to take refuge in the face of the possibility of the impact of the projectile.

News in development…

EFE

