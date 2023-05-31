Japan activates anti-missile alert in Okinawa for a North Korean launch

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
(Reference image) Cruise missile being launched from a North Korean submarine.
North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)/Efe
The authorities have recommended citizens to seek refuge.
the authoritiesiponas activated the anti-missile alert today in the prefecture of Okinawa (southwest of the country) before an apparent llaunch from North Koreaafter Pyongyang notified its plan to put a satellite into orbit imminently.
(In context: Tokyo and Seoul condemn the imminent launch of a North Korean satellite)
The J-Alert alert system was activated at 6:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday (21:30 GMT on Tuesday) in this southwestern region of the country, where the population was recommended to take refuge in the face of the possibility of the impact of the projectile.
News in development…
EFE
🔴 #NOW | Japan television broadcasts an alert for an imminent launch from North Korea. Okinawans are asked to take shelter if necessary. pic.twitter.com/tcZPObeBTu
– World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) May 30, 2023
