Japan’s Defense Ministry: Russia May Continue Combat for Long Despite Sanctions

Russia, despite numerous sanctions against it, is capable of conducting military operations for a long time, according to the annual report of the Japanese Defense Ministry – the White Paper on Defense, writes RIA News.

According to Japanese experts, despite the restrictive measures, Russia can produce sufficient quantities of ammunition and weapons at the level of Soviet technology.

“Russia will be able to continue military operations for a long time,” they admitted. In addition, Japan noted that Russia was able to increase its military production capacity fourfold in 2023.

Earlier, NBC News, citing sources, reported that Western sanctions were unable to affect weapons production in Russia, which even managed to increase the volume of products produced.