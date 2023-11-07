Japan | A volcanic eruption on the sea floor gave birth to an island on the side of Iwo Jima

The Japanese professor believes that the new island will remain intact and expand further.

Underwater a volcanic eruption spawned a new island off the southeast coast of Japan’s Iwo Jima island last Friday. Iwo Jima belongs to the Ogasawara Archipelago in the Pacific Ocean and is located about 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyo. The Japanese use the name Iwoto for it today.

Volcanic activity has been observed in the area since last year, and since the end of October, numerous consecutive earthquakes have been observed off the coast of Iwo Jima, as often as every few minutes.

Magma erupted on the seabed at a depth of about fifty meters, and it immediately solidified into stone, says the emeritus professor of volcanology at the University of Tokyo Setsuya Nakada newspaper For The Japan Times.

“From the third day of November, the eruption started to change and the eruption of volcanic ash continued explosively,” says Nakada about his findings.

He flew over the area on Friday and saw a column of lava, water and ash reaching a height of about one hundred meters.

Tokyohive website according to the new island is about a hundred meters in diameter and is located about a kilometer from the coast of Iwo Jima.

Professor According to Nakada, lava rock is sensitive to corrosion. He still believes that the new lava layers will protect the island. The island can also expand to grow onto the island of Iwo Jima.

A similar eruption gave birth to a new island in the Ogasawara island chain ten years ago. The island born at that time eventually grew to a size of two kilometers in diameter.

Not enough The island of Iwo Jima, measuring thirty square kilometers, became world famous in February-March 1945, when the US troops seized it from Japan at the end of a bloody five-week battle.

Photographer Joe Rosenthal took his famous war photo on February 23, 1945, on Mount Suribachi, located at the southwestern tip of the island Raising The Flag is Iwo Jima.

The Japanese Navy, or “Maritime Self-Defense Forces” in Japanese, still has an air base on the island.