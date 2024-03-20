Japan | A tanker carrying acrylic acid capsized, killing at least seven

The Korean-flagged vessel had reportedly been at anchor due to bad weather.

At least seven people have died after a South Korean-flagged tanker capsized off Japan's west coast, the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation says NHK mixed Japan Times. The media base their news on information from the Coast Guard.

The AFP news agency says, based on its source, that a total of eight people died.

Earlier on Wednesday, AFP reported based on its source that at least nine sailors had been rescued. At the time, AFP and HS, which lent the news agency, also reported that two people were still missing.

The Japan Times later reported that nine foreign nationals had been picked up from the water by the Coast Guard, but seven of them were later confirmed dead.

According to the Japan Times, two of the crew were South Korean, eight Indonesian and one Chinese.

Keoyoung Sun – the ship capsized off the Yamaguchi administrative region after the crew had called for help early Wednesday after the ship capsized, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports BBC and Japanese media. The Japanese Coast Guard sent boats and planes to help.

Coast Guard according to the cargo of the tanker was 980 tons of acrylic acid. On Wednesday morning, there was no information on whether the cargo had leaked into the sea.

Acrylic acid is used in plastics, resins and coatings, and can irritate the skin, eyes and mucous membranes, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Correction 20.3. 11:50 a.m.: Removed mention that 54km/h wind would be “stormy weather”.