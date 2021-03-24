Japan’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority announced today, Wednesday, that it intends to prevent the operator of the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant from restarting another plant due to a serious security flaw.

The Nuclear Energy Regulatory Authority intends to prevent the “Tokyo Electric Power” (Tokyo Electric Power) company from transporting nuclear fuel to the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant or loading the fuel to its reactors.

An official with the authority said that a final decision will be taken after Tokyo Electric Power has been given an opportunity to respond to the possible ban.

The Japanese agency “Kyodo” quoted a report by the regulatory authorities that it was found that the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa station is vulnerable to unauthorized penetration in 15 locations since March 2020 due to defective detection and support systems.

The authorities classified the breach, provisionally, as being of the highest level of safety and severity.

Tokyo Electricity is keen to restart the plant, as it faces huge payments and other costs related to the Fukushima plant disaster.

The Fukushima plant suffered a collapse after it was struck by a strong earthquake followed by a tsunami on March 11, 2011.