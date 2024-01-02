Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Japan | A passenger plane returns on the runway in Tokyo, with more than 300 passengers on board

January 2, 2024
in World Europe
There was no immediate information on possible victims. There were more than 300 passengers on board the Japan Airlines passenger plane when the fire broke out.

Japan Airlines an airliner returns to the runway at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter, among others.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire or possible victims. According to a Japan Airlines spokesperson, there were more than 300 passengers on board the passenger plane. The plane had arrived from Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan.

According to the video filmed by the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK, flames are apparently rising from under the plane.

The Japanese Coast Guard has announced that it is investigating whether a Coast Guard plane collided with a passenger plane.

The news is updated.

