Before the law was passed, asylum seekers were allowed to remain in Japan during the processing of their applications, regardless of the number of attempts they made to obtain refugee status, but now they can be deported after 3 rejection decisions.

Justice Minister Ken Saito said the amended law “will protect those who need to be protected, and deal strictly with people who break the rules.”

“There are many people who are exploiting the application system to avoid deportation,” he added.

Controversy flares up

Activists organized demonstrations to protest the amended law, but an objection from the opposition bloc failed in a vote in Parliament, where the ruling coalition has a majority.

An altercation broke out in parliament on Thursday when opposition lawmakers attacked the head of a committee discussing legislative reform, in an attempt to prevent a vote on the amendments.

“It is unacceptable to deport people, even if they have criminal records, to countries where their human rights may be violated,” and “where their lives and freedom are in danger,” the Tokyo Bar Association said this week.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party says the amendments will allow better access to medical care and offer accommodation options for people whose asylum applications are still pending.

