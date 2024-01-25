Japan | A man was sentenced to death for the arson of an anime studio that claimed dozens of victims

The arson that took place in Kyoto in 2019 was the worst single homicide in Japan in decades.

Japanese a man was sentenced to death on Thursday for an incident in 2019 that claimed dozens of lives from the arson of the animation studio.

This is reported by the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation NHK.

According to the Reuters news agency, a man set a Kyoto studio on fire by pouring gasoline into the entrance area of ​​the building. 36 people died in the fire and more than 30 were injured.

The convict himself got such bad burns that he had to undergo a dozen surgeries.

Arson was the worst single homicide in Japan in decades.

According to the prosecutor, the man's motive was bitterness that he believed the animation studio had stolen his idea.

The hit Kyoto Animation studio had made several popular television anime series.