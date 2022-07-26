Japan | A Japanese city is plagued by a rare plague: Monkeys are attacking people, dozens have already been injured

More than 40 people have been injured in the Japanese city of Yamaguchi in monkey attacks. The police have switched to using anesthetic guns to catch Japanese macaques.

Last in the past few weeks, 42 people have been injured in monkey attacks in the Japanese city of Yamaguchi, reported by, among others, the Japanese The Japan Times and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

“At first, only children and women were attacked. Recently, elderly and adult men have also been attacked,” said a permanent city official on condition of anonymity.

Japanese macaques are blamed for the attacks. You can see a lot of representatives of the species in different parts of the country, but harming people on such a scale is rare.

The city is not sure if multiple macaques are behind the attacks or just one abuser.

Injuries have been mild so far. The local media has reported on, among other things, scratches and bites on the limbs, stomach and neck.

In some cases, monkeys have entered houses through open windows or opened sliding doors.

“I heard crying downstairs, so I rushed there, seeing a monkey crouched over my child,” the injured child’s father told the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun.

Authorities have tried to catch the monkeys with traps without much success. Now they have switched to the use of anesthesia weapons.

Japanese macaques have increased on the country’s islands over the years. of Yamagata University

research

according to it, it has caused “conflicts” between humans and macaques.

The males of the species are about 57 centimeters long and weigh more than 11 kilograms. Females are five centimeters shorter and about three kilograms lighter.