According to media reports, the ministers who resigned were Minister of Economy and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Internal Affairs Junji Suzuki, and Minister of Agriculture Ichiro Miyashita.

Local media reported on Wednesday that the Public Prosecution was investigating financial fraud committed by dozens of members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida heads this party, which has been ruling the country since 1955.

Parliament rejected a motion of no confidence in the government presented by the opposition on Wednesday, as the Liberal Democratic Party enjoys an overwhelming majority in Parliament in both chambers.

The popularity of Kishida (66 years old) is witnessing a decline that began before the revelation of this scandal, in light of Japanese dissatisfaction with the ongoing inflation and the decline in the value of the yen, which leads to a decline in the purchasing power of families.