At the Toyosu Fish Market, located in Tokyo City, Japan, the sale begins very early in the morning, at 5 a.m., to the sound of employee bells. This year, in this market, there will be no excess for the New Year’s tuna auction. The most expensive fish of the day is a 208 kilo bluefin tuna, sold for 165,000 euros. We are still far from the 2019 record: a fish weighing 278 kilos was sold for 2.7 million euros.

Sushi restaurant Ginza Onodera bought several tuna at the auction, including the precious coin. The bluefin tuna species almost disappeared 20 years ago. Its population has increased in recent years thanks to fishing quotas, but it is still threatened.