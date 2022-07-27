Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Yesterday morning, the Potable Water and Sewage Board of the Municipality of Ahome (japama) carried out the work of repair of a drinking water megaleak in the Magisterial neighborhoodspecifically on María Elena Vizconde and Roberto García Barrón streets, in the city of Los Mochis.

General manager Raúl Pérez Miranda maintained that the commitment is to attend to all the reports that reach 073.

“We returned to the Magisterial neighborhood to repair a very important drinking water leak, we had to work with the vactor truck to drain the work area and be able to replace a very important amount of half-inch pipe that was already causing some problems. with the floods and drinking water spills that were taking place,” he said.

