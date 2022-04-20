Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Benito Juárez Water Treatment Plant will be ready next June, since its modernization is 60 percent complete, said Raúl Pérez Miranda, General Manager of the Potable Water and Sewerage Board of the Municipality of Ahome (japama).

“There we have a progress of 60%, however, there is a commitment for these works to continue advancing at a higher speed to have the works completed in a period not exceeding 2 months,” he commented.

Read more: Fire report mobilizes emergency services in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

He stressed that the inaugural flag of said work was carried out on November 19 by the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya and the Mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros and in the modernization of this Water Treatment Plant around 25 million pesos will be invested, it will connect with the city of Los Mochis, will multiply the production of drinking water up to 100 liters per second and will benefit around 100 thousand inhabitants.