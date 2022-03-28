Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Potable Water and Sewage Board of the Municipality de Ahome approached this weekend the User Service Modules to various urban sectors and foreign communities for them to take advantage of Discount program “JAPAMA at 100 with you”, which provides a 100 percent discount on fines and surcharges and 20 percent on main consumption, since it ends next Thursday.

This Saturday the modules were installed in CETIS 68, in the XXI Century Community Center and another in front of the EEduardo Labastida Elementary School of the Raúl Romanillo neighborhood.

This Sunday, hundreds of users also took advantage of the discounts and caught up on the modules that were installed in front of the Santa Teresa Park and the Praderas de Villa Park, other people also went to the Santa Alicia Community Development Center.

Foreign users also took advantage of this opportunity to regularize their debt in the service modules that were improvised in San Miguel and Higuera de Zaragoza.

This Monday, service modules will be installed in the Benito Juárez ejido, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and in the Chihuahuita ejido this service will also be provided on Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 in the afternoon.

It should be noted that this discount program was approved in Municipal Decree Number 6 with the aim of supporting vulnerable families that were affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.