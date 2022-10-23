“If we don’t fall we can get sick,” says María Castillo, who reported a leak in her house on September 13. However, instead of solving the problem, Japac damaged part of her home’s drainage system, so a second report and attended on October 1, only to leave a hole where sewage accumulates from their home located at Calle Cerro Prieto no.5993, on the Villa Bonita neighborhood.

This situation has been going on for 22 days and the counter still does not stop for María Castillo, who is exhausted from having to throw chlorine in the hole due to its unbearable stench, in addition to seeking different instances to help solve this unhealthy problem.

It should be noted that Japac has wanted to fill the hole produced by themselves, with earth, but without solving the drainage problem, which the citizen has refused on three occasions because, being an emergency, nothing has turned out for almost a month, she does not want imagine the waiting time they would give you with another half solution.