Friday was the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao (2-1) and just four days later, the Cup vs. Real society (2-0). The Atletico Madrid said goodbye to the first two course competitions and continues with his more than mediocre season. The league doesn’t fight it anymore. Luckily they won the ‘final’ of port in Champions (1-3).
The beginning of the premises was very intense. Aritz did not arrive by millimeters to a center with poison and Januzaj sent to the stick a dangerous shot. Carrasco responded with a kick heeled that also went to the post. The Real did not forgive again. After a good collective play, Januzaj opened the header marker after a good collective play
With 1-0, the break was reached. It came above all with the feeling of defensive weakness of the rojiblancos, something unusual since Simeone will land on the bench 10 years ago. This fragility was reflected in the first play after intermission. Oyarzabal he stole the ball from Felipe in the death zone, gave in to Sorloth and the Norse defined at will. 2-0 and the game was over.
Simeone made a triple change in which gave entrance to the ‘jugones’. Luis Suarez, Cunha and Lemar They searched the depth he had missed his companions. However, there was not much sense of danger in Remiro’s area and he was always closer 3-0 than the visiting goal. The control of Merino in the middle and the verticality of Mikel and Januzaj They were two very powerful weapons.
In the end the marker did not move. Victory as clear as deserved for the txuri urdin to KO the current league champion. This is the fourth time in a row They do not pass the round of 16, something that had not happened for 88 years. Atlético’s season continues to drift.
