PlayStation players get action, driving, and space exploration to kick off 2022.

Like the first Tuesday of every month, PlayStation welcomes the titles included with the PS Plus subscription service in January. In this way, the subscribers of the platform will receive three free games to kick off 2022, with players being able to download them from today through January 31 via Sony’s digital store, from PS4 and PS5.

First of all, we find Persona 5 Strikers, a title that will delight fans of the saga Persona. On this occasion, Atlus’ proposal is aimed at action, with a collaboration with Koei Tecmo for a hack and slash game with the characteristic musou style. Taking control of its protagonists, we will travel through Japan facing all kinds of massive battles with an artistic style very typical of the fifth numbered installment.

For those who are into driving, comes DiRT 5. This off-road experience from Codemasters is the more daring and risky of the saga, but correctly recovers part of the lost identity in the fourth installment. Highly polished control, eye-catching visuals and good circuit design add up to a set that’s robust and spectacular as we splash in the mud or skid down the track.

Finally, the most different proposal is one that is released for the first time on PlayStation taking advantage of its direct income in this month’s promotion. Deep Rock Galactic is an action exploration game set in a world of Science fiction designed with the cooperative experience in mind, accepting groups of up to 4 players. With a very characteristic graphic section, we will have to go through its procedurally generated caves to face hordes of alien enemies that come towards us with very bad intentions.

The new PlayStation Plus games join the six new ones chosen for PS Now this January, with Options for all tastes available in its catalog, although with a main protagonist. We are talking, how could it be otherwise, about Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm’s latest fighting title that once again vindicates the veteran fighting franchise.

