We reached the middle of the month and as usual, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can choose to redeem the new Games with Gold for January. As each month up to four games are offered to add to the library just for being a subscriber to one of these services, Following what was confirmed for the first Games with Gold of 2021, the new Games with Gold in January that you can Adding to your library are Dead Rising and Breakdown.

And for this occasion two quite interesting action games are offered. The new Games with Gold for January are Deaad Rising for Xbox One and Breakdown, Original Xbox game available via backward compatibility. Thus, the games available right now for new Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are Little Nightmares and Dead Rising for Xbox One, and Breakdown, via backward compatibility.

This comes at a time when new games have been added to Xbox Game Pass, to which must be added the games that will arrive in the second half of the month. While waiting for more games to be added to the subscription service for Xbox, PC and Android, the most anticipated of all is The Medium. The exclusive game on consoles of the new generation of Xbox has everyone in suspense, although you have to wait until January 28 to be able to play it.

Now, what may interest you the most is knowing and redeeming the new January Games with Gold, which we remember, are Dead Rising for Xbox One and Breakdown for the original Xbox. We present them below.

Dead rising

Frank West, a freelance photojournalist in search of the big exclusive, follows a juicy clue that leads him to a small suburban town… which turns out to be infested with zombies! He manages to flee to the mall thinking that it will be an insurmountable place, but it seems that it is anything but that. It will be a real fight to survive an endless stream of enemies, but thanks to his absolute control over the mall, Frank will be able to use what he wants to face the mob hungry for human flesh and search for the truth behind the horrible epidemic. .

Breakdown