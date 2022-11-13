Maneuver, increases from 2023. That’s for whom

It will be a Budget Law for about 30 billion, euro more, euro less, the one on which the Ministry of Economy is working together with Palazzo Chigi and other departments. The maneuver should arrive in Parliament, in the Commission, probably first in the Chamber, by the end of November. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, even during the speech for confidence, promised and assured not to commit the mistake of previous governments, including Draghi, to send a budget to the virtually vaulted chambers and without allowing the debate in the Commission and then in the Chamber .

Of the 30 billion, approximately 25 will be dedicated to interventions to combat expensive bills and to cope with rising energy costs and inflation in general. The objective, in addition to supporting businesses, in particular energy-intensive ones (but not only), should increase the number of citizens and families who can take advantage of the discount on bills by raising the Isee threshold. The installment of gas and electricity bills is also being studied.

As for the cut of the tax wedge – which should concern companies for a third and employees for two thirds – there is talk of a reduction of 4/5 billion. The modalities still have to be understood, but probably the highest aid threshold and the most consistent cut will be that of 35 thousand euros gross per year, already foreseen for the bonuses of the Draghi government.

From the reform of the citizenship income, which will remain only for those unable to work, the executive expects to save about one billion euros a year. Other interventions will be on pensions, with the reform to avoid the return of the Fornero Law from January 1, 2023. In terms of social security “the construction site is still open“and the hypotheses remain Quota 102 or 41, at least for 2023 but with a particular eye for strenuous jobs.

Finally, the chapter on scrapping the folders. At the moment there is talk of extinction of up to 1,000 euros and a discount of up to 3,000, but the League is aiming for a more incisive intervention, both as an aid to businesses and citizens and as a return for the state coffers. Interventions in maneuver, probable, egr raise minimum pensionsthose of disability and also a change to the single check (full of messes and errors) to help more especially families with children and young people with disabilities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

