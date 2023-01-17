Single allowance, discriminate against widows and widowers also in 2023

No way. Payments are starting to arrivesingle check for the month of January and the very serious and unjustified discrimination against single-parent families, in particular (but not only) widows and widowers with children continues. Thirty euros less per month per child because the other parent doesn’t work, even if he doesn’t work because he died!

Something that seems incredible, but it’s true. Let’s take an edge case. To a mother with five children who is suddenly widowed by the Italian state, the centre-right government, denies 1,800 euros a year (which would certainly be very useful for moving forward). The center-right majority knows everything but has done nothing so far. Total zero.

