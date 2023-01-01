Here is January, the month in which the winter transfer market session, once known as the repair market, seems to be the panacea for all the ills afflicting teams and clubs. Whenever the start of the season doesn’t meet expectations, the chorus is unanimous: “we’ll see in January“. But the January market session is not an exact science, on the contrary, you have to know how to use it well, otherwise the risk of a flop is always lurking. As demonstrated by these highly publicized winter transfers, but with results that left a lot to be desired… Better to start with Serie A, where there were many blunders in January, but perhaps the prize goes to Milan who in January 2000 decided to flesh out the attacking champion of Italy in charge by taking from Atletico Madrid JoseMari, star of Atletico Madrid and already called up for Spain. Well, Sevilla’s canterano costs the Rossoneri almost three billion lire per goal, given that 40 arrive in the Colchoneros class and only fourteen goals arrive at Milanello, most of which between the Italian Cup and European Cups. Two and a half seasons at Milan, with bad results and an obvious farewell in 2002. Not exactly a successful repair for the Rossoneri.