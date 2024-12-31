The January slope comes with an important energy component for the consumer’s pockets. To the sharp rise in the electricity bill – which will increase by at least 13% with the arrival of the new year – is also added the increase in the last resort rate (TUR) for natural gas, which will rise from This Wednesday, 10% compared to the price established on October 1, when it already rose another 18.6%.

Geopolitical instability, the closure of gas transportation routes to Europe from Russia and a decline in the level of stocks are causing a sharp increase in gas prices in the Mibgas or TTF wholesale market, which are dangerously close to 50 euros.

This rise in gas prices also represents a drag on the electricity market, which affects the wholesale market but to a lesser extent the PVPC electricity bill since last year’s reform that introduced a basket of longer-term products for reduce the volatility of electricity prices in the face of scenarios of strong gas increases.

The reasons for this energy escalation must be found in the arrival of winter – and the consequent increase in demand – as well as the incorporation of so-called seasonal gas to the rate.

The cost of the raw material in this January revision depends on the cost of base gas – the general cost of gas in the market – and the introduction of seasonal gas – which reflects the greater demand during cold weather -, which gives a value of 3.87 euro cents per megawatt hour (MWh), 19.6% more than in the October review.

As reported by Ecological Transition sources to Ep, the cost of base gas is 24.45 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), -2.38% compared to the current rate, due to the decrease in the price of Brent ( -6.21%) and the depreciation of the euro against the dollar (-2.39%) in relation to the previous quarter. The cost of seasonal gas, on the other hand, is 44.39 euros/MWh, 5.97% higher than the current rate.

In this way, the individual TUR increases an average of 10% in relation to October 1 from this beginning of 2025 but even so, it is 22.29% lower than the rate applicable in January 2023, in full energy crisis.

Specifically, for an average customer of TUR 1 – kitchen and domestic hot water – it represents an increase of 8.89% in their annual bill with taxes. Considering an average annual consumption of 3,000 kWh, plus the fixed price, meter, taxes and VAT of 21%, the annual cost would go from about 256 euros to 279 euros, that is, 23 euros more.

For one of TUR 2 – kitchen, domestic hot water and heating – it will mean a growth of 10.48%. According to Selectra calculations, if an average annual consumption of 8,000 kWh is considered, the annual cost would go from around 605 euros to 666 euros, 61 euros more.

For a TUR 3 client – SMEs – there will be an increase of 11.59%, which means that the annual cost will go from around 1,383 euros to 1,538 euros considering an average annual consumption of 20,000 kWh, that is, 155 euros more .

Neighborhood TUR

On the other hand, the neighborhood TUR will increase between 13.5% and 18.3%, according to the resolution published yesterday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) with the prices for the next quarter.

According to Selectra’s accounts, taking an average consumption of 150,000 kWh, the price of the annual bill for a community of neighbors would go from 9,656 euros to 10,799 euros. In 2022, the Government created this new last resort gas rate, temporarily applicable to communities of owners, groups of communities of owners and energy service companies, to be able to face the sharp rise in prices.

For these consumers, as of January 1, the variable term increases between 13.5% and 18.3%. Specifically, for TUR 4 the increase will be 13.5%; for TUR 5 13.6%; for TUR 6 15.6%; for TUR 7 17.8%; for TUR 8 18%; for TUR 9 18.1%; for TUR 10 18.1% and for TUR 11 18.3%.

The natural gas TUR is a regulated tariff that any consumer connected to natural gas networks with a pressure less than or equal to 4 bar and whose annual consumption is less than or equal to 50,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) can benefit from.

The regulated natural gas rate is reviewed quarterly on the first day of the months of January, April, July and October of each year, and is updated whenever the cost of the raw material included in the rate experiences an upward or downward variation. greater than 2% with respect to the value used in the current rate or, in any case, when new tolls or charges come into force. Its value is made public in the BOE.