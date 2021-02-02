A person passes in front of an Employment Office, in Madrid, on January 28. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

218,953 jobs lost and 76,216 new unemployed. This is the cost that the first blows of the third wave of the pandemic have left in the labor market according to the figures released this Tuesday by the Ministries of Social Security and Labor. An impact that, although it does not stand out for having increased its virulence – is consistent with the latest figures from the pandemic months -, does warn that until the disappearance of the virus the economy will continue to be attacked month after month.

The drop in the number of contributors to Social Security during the month of January responds to a statistical tradition. The first month of the year shows the worst data because it is a time when consumption tends to decline and many of the contracts made for the Christmas season expire. Already in January 2020, employment registered the largest drop in membership in this month since 2013 (244,044 people), a figure that a year later has worsened. However, January 2021 was the fourth month of January with the lowest increase in unemployment since 2008, and has kept the total number of affiliates close to 19 million people (18,829,480). Even so, taking annual values ​​as a reference, Social Security has lost 335,014 affiliates in the last 12 months (-1.75%).

In line with this drop in prices, there has also been an increase in unemployment. According to data from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), the number of unemployed has increased by 76,216 people compared to December data, which brings the figure to 3,964,353 people. This increase is 15.5% lower than that of the same month of 2020, when it rose by just over 90,000 people, and that of 2019, when it exceeded 83,000 unemployed.

According to the historical series, which begins in 1997, unemployment has risen in all the months of January without exception. Its biggest rise this month occurred in 2009, with almost 200,000 more unemployed. That of January of this year is, according to Labor, the fourth lowest rise in unemployment since 2008. Regarding the volume of self-employed workers –another of the groups most affected by the covid-19-, its amount also fell in January: the Regime Self-Employed (RETA), totaled 3,256,740 average affiliates, 14,668 less (-0.45%).

The rise in the total number of unemployed is marked by a trend that concentrates the previous four months, since the figure of 3,964,353 current unemployed is the result of the continuous increases that occurred during the months of October, November and December of 2020, which has led to 710,500 more unemployed people than a year ago (+ 21.8%).

To correctly weight the unemployment data, it should be remembered that workers who are immersed in a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) are not counted as unemployed by this statistic. The number of people in ERTE at the end of January stood at 738,969, which represents an increase of 35,625 compared to December, and they make up 5.15% of the members of the General Regime. The Canary Islands is the autonomous community that registered the most workers in this situation (84,403, 13.7% of its affiliates), followed by the Balearic Islands (35,156, 11.4%), which continues to reveal the complicated situation of two dependent territories of tourism and that have capitalized on the most severe damages of the pandemic in this sector.

For its part, the Ministry of Labor has reported that spending on benefits reached 2,472 million euros in December, of which 768 were destined to pay those of workers in ERTE.