The exact figures for the first wave in Spain will never be known. The system was so overwhelmed, the capacity for testing was so limited, that we will have to settle for statistical approximations to what happened between late winter and early spring 2020. The situation was probably worse then than it is now, But what happened in January is reminiscent of the worst months of the pandemic. It has closed, by far, as the worst after the summer (since quality and homogeneous data exist): practically twice the number of coronavirus diagnoses than in October or November and the number of hospitalizations is practically 40% higher than the latter, the month with the highest income since there is reliable data.

In January, 894,540 positives were registered in the statistics, a third of all those recorded since the pandemic began (taking into account that Health now calculates that it detects almost 80% of infections, while at the beginning they were approximately one in 10) . The positive news that the month leaves is that it has ended with a reduction in incidence. That of this Monday of 866 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days, 25 less than a week before. The figure continues to be “extremely high”, in the words of Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES). “It is beginning to decline, and it is good, but we need it to be fast so that we do not have to reprogram hospital activity,” he said in his appearance on Monday.

This is already happening in many. Five autonomous communities (Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Catalonia and Madrid, in addition to Ceuta) have more than 50% of their intensive care places occupied by covid patients, and another two, above 60% ( Valencian Community and La Rioja, in addition to Melilla). “These are figures that are not compatible with normal health care operations,” acknowledged the director of the CCAES, who warned that even with the number of cases falling, there are still weeks until the situation in the hospitals returns to normal. Both the average occupancy of covid patients in ICUs in the country (45.3%) and that of acute beds (24.6%) continues to grow in Spain.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has added 762 deaths to the statistics, five less than last Monday. This is not the data of people who died during the weekend, but those who have been reported to the report, which presents delays and is gradually updated: the reliable image of the number of deaths on a given day is not obtained until weeks ago . In any case, it is a statistic that will not drop significantly until hospital admissions and ICU admissions, which continue to rise.

Simón has warned that for the data to be considered acceptable they have to fall below 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. To questions from journalists about resuming travel in Spain at Easter, as suggested by the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, the director of CCAES replied that it will be necessary to see how the incidence is then. “It is not about going down from 800 to 500, but much more,” he said. He described as “utopian” a figure of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (in reality the Government reached 25) and agreed that by then the situation is not “extreme”, as the ministry’s own indicators show, but “at least , high”.

Alberto Infante, professor of International Health at the National School of Health of the Carlos III Institute, considers that Spain runs “a serious risk” with the current incidence and that a drastic reduction is necessary that would only be achieved with more drastic measures throughout the country over a period of two or three weeks. “The autonomous communities, with honorable exceptions, drag their feet when the curve goes up and accelerate the de-escalation when it goes down a little; It is a procyclical behavior, it gives the virus what the virus wants: higher and higher floors to bounce back. It is quite unheard of that there are those who insist on replicating this behavior, “he says.

Vaccination

“Every week that passes there is less population at risk of becoming infected thanks to vaccines,” said Simón, who has established that the goal is to vaccinate 70% of the Spanish population at “early summer”, between June and July. In the last appearances, both Minister Carolina Darias and her predecessor, Salvador Illa, had stressed that this objective was “during the summer”, giving more time, until September, but Simon has dated the target “late June, early July, maybe late July.”

Before that, the first milestone is to vaccinate 80% of the population over 80 years of age “between March and April.” AstraZeneca vaccines, which the European Commission approved last week, will probably not be used for this. Although trials have shown safety in this group, the sample was not statistically significant in determining its effectiveness in it.

Countries such as Germany, Italy or the Netherlands have already indicated that they will use this drug for younger people. In Spain there is no decision in this regard. The Alerts report of the National Health System meets this Tuesday to analyze this issue and give a recommendation to the Interterritorial Council. “It is possible that in the EU we tend to the recommendation that Germany is making, it is prudent, but in order to decide it the paper has to analyze the technical data sheet of the vaccine”, explained Simón.

If so, the vaccination plan should be updated, which includes those over 80 years of age in the next phase, and another group should also be added. They could be younger population segments of people with pathologies that make them more vulnerable. In the Netherlands, for example, it is planned for adults between 18 and 60 years old with a previous medical condition: diabetes, heart and lung problems, kidney transplants and dialysis, and people with immune disorders, reports Isabel Ferrer. Another option would be to target essential workers, such as police officers and teachers. This does not necessarily mean a considerable delay in vaccinating the elderly, since if enough vaccines arrive from Pfizer and Moderna, they could overlap with other groups.

