Xavi Hernández took over the reins of the Barça club at the beginning of November in a delicate sporting and economic situation, which is still in force, and without the possibility of making a squad to his liking. In January you will have the option to do the first touch-ups.
The Egarense coach has led seven games since his arrival, winning three, drawing two and losing another two. As the results are the least important in the context in which he has landed, his willingness to give continuity to homegrown players such as Nico González or Pablo Páez “Gavi” and more recently give opportunities to others such as Ez Abde, Ilias Akhomach or Ferran Jutglà stands out. .
Clear are the data with the first two. Gavi has played 552 out of 630 possible minutes (87.62%), while Nico has been on the pitch in 507 (80.48%), being the third and sixth most used by his coach, respectively. On the other hand, Abde is the tenth with 372 (59’05%). The last two have had fewer opportunities, but they draw a trend that could be followed by Álvaro Sanz and Guillem Jaime, who have not played but have already entered the most recent squad.
Xavi Hernández will once again stimulate La Masia, there seems to be no doubt about that after his first decisions, but in order to make FC Barcelona compete at the world level he will need the directive to provide him with the reinforcements that he deems appropriate. All of them must be low cost, without options to fight with great economies for some stars of the moment, with which we will have to be attentive to those who end their contract, as happened this summer with market opportunities such as Eric García, Memphis Depay or Sergio ” the Kun “Agüero.
Free agency or transfers can allow reinforcing demarcations that are not well covered at the discretion of the coach. Complications come when it comes to a club like Barça, who are required to aspire to everything despite the fact that it is establishing the pillars of a future project full of young people.
The hypothetical reinforcements should allow Xavi Hernández to have more room for maneuver to apply his football idea, more records for the variations he wishes to make, and so on. However, you should also be careful not to subtract minutes from projects by players such as Pablo Páez “Gavi” (17), Álex Balde (18), Pedri González (19), Nico González (19), Ez Abde (20) or Eric García (20), among others.
It will be interesting to see what movements there will be in Can Barça, both in the form of entries and exits, as well as the new names in the call that come from the quarry. The winter window will allow modifications to be made to a squad that must aspire to the Copa del Rey, guarantee their presence in the next Champions League by occupying one of the top four places in LaLiga and compete to win the Europa League.
