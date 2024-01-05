The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the timetable for announcing the results of the first semester of the academic year 2023-2024 for all academic levels, from the ninth to the 12th of January.

The institution stated that it will begin announcing the results of the 12th grade on January 9, 2024, with the results of grades nine to 11 being announced on January 10, and the results of students in grades five to eight on January 11, while the results of grades one to four will be announced on the 12th. January.

The institution explained that students can obtain the results according to the dates mentioned in the program, starting at 10 am, while they can print the certificates electronically from 8 pm until 12 am, according to the dates mentioned in the timetable as well.

The Foundation noted that meetings will be coordinated by schools between parents and teachers, in order to discuss their children’s results, clarify their progress in their educational journey, and work to develop plans to improve their academic achievement, through integration of roles between the school and parents, as they are major partners in improving Outputs of the national education system. The Foundation also called on parents to review the student performance evaluation policy available on the Foundation’s website, with the aim of unifying efforts to serve students’ cognitive and skill development.

The institution has provided a mechanism for students and parents to request a review of the result, through the link https://idh.ese.gov.ae/complain, where all government school students in grades three to 12, as well as 12th grade students in private schools, can submit Request an electronic review only of the final evaluation grade decision, which includes the end-of-semester test grade, and a maximum of three Group “A” subjects.