One month before the 60th anniversary of the military taking power, the president declared that he does not want to “remember the past” and that he will treat the date “as calmly as possible”

1 month after the 60th anniversary of the military coup, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) says he wants to avoid “dwell on the past”. Lula stated, in an interview on Tuesday (Feb 27, 2024), that the undemocratic acts of January 8 cause more concern than the memory of the military taking power on March 31, 1964.

“I will treat (the 60th birthday) as calmly as possible. I am more worried about the coup of January 2023 than the one in 64. This has been part of history, it has already caused suffering, the people have already regained their democratic rights. The military, today in power, were children at that time. Some weren't even born”, he declared on the “TV network!”.

“What I can't do is not know how to move the story forward. I'm not going to dwell on it and I'm going to try to move this country forward”, added Lula, who also praised the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, for his work with the military and for helping to put the government “on the right path”.

Still on the 8th of January, Lula said that “at no point in history” military personnel were punished for acts against democracy, but stated that now the situation is different.

“Do you remember a time when a general was called by the Federal Police to give a statement? Anyone who proves they participated will be judged and punished.“, he said.

The president declared that the moment is “rebuild civility in the Armed Forces” and to bring Brazilian society and the barracks closer together. “You can’t treat your entire life as if you were enemies,” he said. “The Armed Forces have a role, their role is constitutional.”