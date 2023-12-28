For executive secretary, event on extremist acts will serve to “unite the country around democratic values”

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, described the event scheduled for January 8, in Brasília, as “a day to celebrate reinvigorated democracy”. The program, created at the request of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), intends to use the first full year since the extremist acts in the country's capital to remember the attacks on the headquarters of the 3 Powers. “It will be an event to not forget what happened and unite the country even more around democratic values. That is the intention and I am sure we will make it a historic day”said Cappelli in an interview with the newspaper Correio Braziliensereleased this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023).