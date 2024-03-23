Former minister participated this Saturday (23 March) in a “pro-democracy” event in São Paulo; mobilization was carried out in Brazil and abroad

Former Chief Minister of the Civil House José Dirceu (PT) said this Saturday (23.mar.2024) that the acts of January 8, which culminated in the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, were “an attempted coup”.

The statement was given during “pro-democracy” in São Paulo called by left-wing organizations. Among the agendas of the demonstrations, held in several cities in Brazil, were also remembering the military coup d'état of 1964, and demanding an end tothe “genocide in Palestine”.

“We have to remember the 1964 coup and the 21 years of dictatorship. Especially because on January 8, 2023 there was an attempt to carry out a military coup, led by Jair Bolsonaro”said Dirceu in a video published by CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) of São Paulo.

According to the former minister, it is necessary “remembering those who fell into the dictatorship tank” It is “remembering the crimes” committed during that period. “Without democracy, the people have no voice and no time”he stated.

ACTS HAVE LITTLE ADHERENCE

The events called by the left for this Saturday (March 23, 2024) had, in general, a empty audience. Photos and videos on social media show how the mobilizations took place in Brazilian capitals.

The demonstration is an attempt to respond on the streets to the Bolsonarist act of February 25th on Av. Paulista, in São Paulo (SP), which had 300 thousand to 350 thousand people. PT protesters were instructed not to mention Jair Bolsonaro, and that is what happened. But the expression “Dictatorship never again!” is an indirect reference to the former president and his supporters who, in the opinion of the left, tried to carry out a coup d'état at the end of 2022.

The events called for Salvador and São Paulo are considered the main ones. O Power360 was in both cities to photograph the movement.