Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and 5 former ministers are among the requests for indictment from the commission installed in Congress

The extremist acts of January 8th complete 1 year on Monday (8.Jan.2024). Over the last 12 months, two CPIs (Parliamentary Commissions of Inquiry) were created to investigate the demonstrations that day: one in Congress and the other in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District.

Despite indicting the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the CPMI (Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Congress had almost no concrete results.

Installed on May 25, the commission had as rapporteur the senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA). The opinion was approved almost 5 months later, on October 18, and called for the indictment of 61 people.

In the document, the rapporteur spoke about the responsibility of Bolsonaro, members of the Armed Forces (reserve and active), military police officers and former members of the GSI (Institutional Security Office). Five former Bolsonaro ministers were also the targets of indictment requests: Braga Netto, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, Augusto Heleno and Anderson Torres.

The most common crimes indicated to justify the suggestions of indicting those involved to the Public Prosecutor's Office include criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, and coup d'état. Former president Bolsonaro was also mentioned for committing the crime of political violence.

The opposition criticized the progress of the CPMI on January 8th as it believes that the federal government was omitted in the attacks. In parallel to the investigation, the senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) also filed an alternative report on the episode. The document attested to the request for indictment by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoand former GSI minister Gonçalves Dias.

The invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers also led to the creation of a CPI in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District, which began on March 2. The report by district deputy Hermeto (MDB) was approved around 9 months later, on November 29th.

The CPI on Anti-Democratic Acts of the DF requested the indictment of 136 people in connection with the attacks. Gonçalves Dias was on the list. However, the general had his name removed after a vote in the commission.

Among the names mentioned are high-ranking agents of the Military Police of the Federal District, such as colonels Marcelo Casimiro Vasconcelos Rodrigues and Cíntia Queiroz de Castro. The former executive secretary of the Public Security Secretariat, Fernando de Souza Oliveira, was also mentioned.