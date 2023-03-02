PL senator met with Alexandre de Moraes; states that “a large part” must respond freely

Leader of the Opposition in the Federal Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), said this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) that “majority” of those arrested after the extremist acts of January 8 may be allowed to respond freely to the allegations they face in the next 15 to 20 days. The leader and other senators met with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), to discuss the conditions of detainees in Brasília (DF).

Marinho considered the conversation as “friendly” and evaluated as important the actions of the minister to accelerate the evaluation process for the release of detainees, in partnership with the Public Defender of the Federal District. Those who are identified as authors of the reported crimes must remain in prison, said the senator. The congressman argues that the large number of prisoners impacts the prison system itself.

According to the opposition leader, the minister informed, in a hearing, that the Supreme Court is in partnership with the Public Defender’s Office of the Federal District and the Brazilian Bar Association “so that those prisoners who eventually do not have a lawyer, other lawyers who were only in a 1st moment, that they can be replaced by the public defender’s office“.

“Some are still in prison because there was no formal request for their release. So we need to be careful, to do these joint efforts, like what happened at the beginning of the week“, said Marinho, referring to the releases deliberated by Moraes in recent days.

“Those who are to blame committed acts of barbarism, which would eventually finance [os atos extremistas], obviously has to pay for his crimes. But there are a large number of people who either committed a minor crime or were just passers-by.“, he stated.

Understand

Marino and the senators Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ); Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ); Teresa Cristina (PP-MS); Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI); Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR); Eduardo Girao (Novo-CE); It is Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) requested an audience with Moraes to discuss the situation of the prisoners. Marinho, Portinho and Girão went to meet the minister this Thursday (2.Mar) in his office at the STF.

“The high occupancy of the prisons directly reflects on the quality of the food and health service, as verified in loco. Furthermore, we are concerned about the lack of information about the individualization of the responsibilities of those involved“, say the congressmen. Here’s the full (635 KB) of the order.

At the end of February, federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL) and to Senator Cleitinho Azevedo (Republicans) visited the Brasília Women’s Penitentiary, known as Colmeia. The congressmen stated that they had heard reports from the prisoners “that need to be cleared” and defended the creation of a CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January.

Another group of congressmen opposed to the federal government also reported having visited Colmeia and prisoners in Complexo da Papuda on February 15 and 16. According to Marinho, the politicians went to check the situation of 610 men and 350 women detained.

the senators Hamilton Mourao (Republicans-RS), great malta (PL-ES) and Marinho met with the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, on February 24, to ask her to assess the situation of extremists arrested for alleged participation in the acts of vandalism on January 8.

The congressmen also asked Weber to mediate with Moraes, the rapporteur for the investigations involving the suspects in the invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes, for a possible audience with the magistrate.

“Furthermore, we must ensure compliance with the principles of due process of law; of the contradictory; and broad defense, provided for in art. 5 of the Federal Constitution of 1988. The first principle establishes the protection of the right to freedom in the material sphere, as well as the parity of conditions with the State in the formal sphere, exercised by the fullness of defense“, argue the senators in the document sent this Thursday (2.mar).

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

against squid

Since the election results, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.