SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Justice Minister Flávio Dino said on Wednesday that it would be “redundant” to install a CPI to investigate the crimes of January 8, when public buildings were invaded and damaged in Brasilia by extremist supporters of the former -President Jair Bolsonaro.

Speaking to journalists on arrival at an event in São Paulo, Dino said that the eventual CPI could take the focus away from the “main thing” for Brazil at the moment, which is tax reform.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Writing by Isabel Versiani; Editing by Pedro Fonseca)