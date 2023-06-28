Access will only be given in person in the committee’s vault room; confidential ones will be available online for congressmen

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January decided this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) that the confidential documents sent by the stf (Federal Supreme Court) to the collegiate will be treated as “ultra secretive”. The definition was given by the chairman of the committee, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), and approved in a symbolic vote by the collegiate.

“So, actually, when making this difference, I’m practically saying: look, there are confidential documents and ultra-confidential documents – I’m assuming that. The ultra-confidential documents are those that are part of, which are being extracted from processes that are in the Supreme Court”, said the congressman. “And I intend to put these in the safe room, because I think that there is even greater security there. Others, such as Abin documents [Agência Brasileira de Inteligência]for example, will stay in the system”, he completed.

The idea, according to Maia, is that STF documents are more protected and the chances of leaks are reduced. Only deputies and senators who are incumbent or substitutes and a parliamentary advisor for each congressman can enter the safe-room.

When discussing the subject, at the end of the session on Tuesday (June 27), the president of the CPMI said that he would not prohibit any member from having access to data from investigations on the 8th of January. the senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) questioned whether the investigated congressmen would also be entitled to the documents.

“We’ve talked about this issue here several times. The person on the committee is no more or less a deputy or senator than I or Your Excellency. Therefore, all people who are in the CPMI have access to the document”said Arthur Maia.

The topic has already been discussed several times because the CPMI has members who are investigated for the acts of the 8th of January. Among them, the federal deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE), involved in an investigation into the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers. The PF (Federal Police) concluded that the deputy, author of the CPMI request on January 8, incited extremist acts in Brasilia. Government members have already asked for his withdrawal from the collegiate.

Arthur Maia also stated that the STF will only not send information on inquiries that “are still in due diligence”. The data access requests were approved by the commission on June 20.