The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said on Monday (April 8, 2024) that the extremist acts of January 8 represent a coup d'état is a “impossible crime” and compared the accusation with “selling land on the moon”.

For the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), it is not possible to relate the event to Bolsonarism because the acts were carried out during the management of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Statements were made to the program Roda Viva.

“If I want to sell you land on the moon now, will you accept it? No, why? Because it's an impossible crime. When it is an impossible crime, there is no crime. This narrative of an attempted coup on January 8th is an impossible crime. Do you really want to convince me that someone who committed acts of vandalism would sit in the chair of President of the Republic, start giving orders and everyone would comply?”declared the congressman.

Flávio also cited the fact that the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), was in Araraquara (SP) on the eve of January 8th. He said the trip was a “farce”.

“What did he do from Saturday to Sunday on a trip to a place where the ministers had already been? He says it's to show solidarity. I think he left Brasília hoping for what happened on January 8th to happen.”said the senator.