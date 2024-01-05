













Anime magicians usually have surprising abilities as well as intelligence and a character that is usually quite measured. Magic series often have some really charming fantasy, however, the best magicians have something more than that. Thinking about it, we mention to you the most powerful wizards in anime.

The best anime magicians

Fate Stay Night and Fate Zero – Rin Tohsaka and Waver Velvet

Rin Tohsaka is one of the most popular waifus, she belongs to one of the oldest magician families and it has a charming magic whose catalyst is jewelry. The girl is quite intelligent and cautious, when it comes to magic. Her personality is quite firm and energetic. Rin is a determined and realistic magician, in addition, she has a huge heart and a unique sense of humor.

On the other hand, Waver Velvet is another of the most powerful wizards in the animated saga of Fate. He is a young man who rises from the bottom and manages to establish his role in the important Clock Tower Academy in London. Thanks to the season that follows his life more closely, we get to see how the wizard grew after overcoming his own Holy Grail War and now we see him as a teaching guide at the Academy that at some point despised him.

The world of CLAMP: The Wizard Clow and Yuko Ichihara

The CLAMP managed to form a vast, beautiful and neat magical universe with each of their series, and although each of the magicians in their different installments have many unique characteristics and powers, there is a couple that is the beginning of everything.

That's how it is, Yuko Ichihara xxxHolic and Clow Reed from the saga Sakura Card Captorthey are the couple of friends who break a barrier of time and space; It is because of this that almost all the other CLAMP universes arise.

Clow breaks the taboo of reviving someone – Yuko – and because of this he breaks the structures of other characters, especially Sakura and Shaoran. After this, the magicians will try to fix the different worlds in which their decisions now have an influence.

If Clow and Yuko created and modified the other worlds, they are definitely an explosive magician couple, very unique to the anime.

Fairy Tail: Erza and Natsu

One of the most popular anime is Fairy Tail. Magic in shonen has never been so eloquent and enjoyable as with Natsu. His figure is impressive and come on, fire always has its great touch, doesn't it?

On the other hand, Ezra has an even more secure place than the boy, since he has unprecedented power. The armor, the swords and again the fire are the pyrotechnic elements that definitely elevate our beloved magician.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic: Sinbad and Gyokuen Ren

Well, a little spoiler below. It's difficult for shonen villains to be truly and disgustingly indestructible. And if they are like that, the protagonists will surely defeat them in a disappointing and absurd way, however, Magi is a great innovation in this.

Without going into too many details, our beloved Sinbad will turn out to be one of the most powerful villains but also one of the most sympathetic, very contrary to Gyoken Ren who will be a terrible headache during the misleading introduction of Magi.

Aladdin is the protagonist wizard, however, even towards the end, he will remain in Sinbad's shadow.

Overlord – Overlord

Overlord is one of the most powerful dark magic characters in his world. He is a master almost king of his guild; Everyone respects and fears him. His great abilities allow us to recognize his reach.

It should be noted that a new movie was announced, we hope it arrives in 2024 and to have the entire cast back on new adventures.

Nanatsu No Taizai – Merlin

Merlin is kind of a beloved villain. At the end of the day, she belonged to Meliodas' core team and there's even a romantic vibe there – one-sided, from her to him. However, The very powerful magician will look after her own interests and that could be devastating for the restin a certain moment.

Plus, she hides shocking secrets and her love for Meliodas could be quite criminal. However, Merlin is one of the most powerful deadly sins, and if we talk about magic as such, she would also be the strongest.

Black Clover – Wizard King

Of course The Wizard King is one of the most powerful in the universe of Black Clover, Well, it is not free that he is the King as such and holds the position that Asta wants to achieve.

Plus, the King's certainly pretty authentic, right? Let's hope for more news from the cast very soon.

Mashle – Adam Jobs

Adam Jobs does not yet appear properly in the anime adaptation, because he works more like a legend. However, he could be one of the most exemplary magicians. Let us remember that it is one of the most powerful in history and it bears a lot of responsibility for the current magic system in the world of Mashle.

Remember that the second season of Mashle returns in the winter season of 2023.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End – Flamme

Frieren It is the jewel anime of autumn 2023. Its delivery continues in the winter season of 2024. And although Frieren is an ancient elf magician who has really proven to know magic; His human teacher is the one who taught him and bequeathed him all the secrets.

What's more, Flamme went ahead of time and is the one who, even dead, guides Frieren to his destination.

Where can I watch wizard anime?

Do you want to celebrate the magicians this January 6? I think it's an excellent idea. Below I will tell you where you can see the titles that I mentioned; Remember that catalogs usually change, in case in the future they are no longer on the platforms that I mentioned today.

Fate Stay Night: Crunchyroll.

Fate Zero: Crunchyroll.

xxxHolic: No official availability in LATAM.

Sakura Cardcaptor: Clear Card: Crunchyroll.

Fairy Tail: Crunchyroll.

Magi -second season-: Crunchyroll.

Overlord: Crunchyroll.

Nanatsu no Taizai: Netflix.

Black Clover: Netflix.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles: Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey End: Crunchyroll.

