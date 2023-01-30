All over the world, January 31 is celebrated as International Jeweler’s Day – a holiday for specialists who work with precious stones and make jewelry. In 2023, the celebration falls on a Tuesday. Izvestia acquaints readers with the history and traditions of the significant day.

International Jeweler’s Day 2023 – the history of the holiday

It is noteworthy that the international holiday originates in Russia. For the first time, the initiative to establish it was voiced in 2002 in Kostroma – the idea was voiced by the participants of the Golden Ring of Russia festival.

However, it was realized only in 2008 at the festival of young jewelers in Tashkent. They decided to set the date at the end of January, when most jewelers register the hallmarks of their products. Since then, the celebration has been celebrated around the world on January 31st.

International Jeweler’s Day 2023 – holiday traditions

Given the history of the creation of the holiday, the International Jeweler’s Day is still celebrated by organizing large-scale events – exhibitions of works by masters, festivals, conferences for the exchange of experience, master classes for emerging talents. The most outstanding specialists receive awards and certificates, and their amazing products become public through the media. Auctions are also popular, where wealthy people can purchase unique jewelry made by the best craftsmen.

Jewelers are also congratulated in the home circle, admiring their works and dedication.

