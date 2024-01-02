What are the forecast for the month of January 2024? The first month of the new year opens with temperatures warmer than usual, with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees in the first week. Subsequently, acold wave from Russia it will bring very low and abundant temperatures snowfall from North to South. Subsequently temperatures will drop below 10 degrees in the North and below 15 degrees in the South. Towards the end of the month, the cold will gradually decrease and temperatures will rise again, reaching 15 to 25 degrees all over Italy.

January 2024 weather forecast

During the first week of the new year, aaccentuation of the cyclonic circulation with the arrival of colder currents at North East and in the central-northern Adriatic areas. However, temperatures are expected to return close to seasonal averages in the mountainous areas of the Triveneto, while they remain above average elsewhere. The rainfall appear to remain in line with normal climatic values.

Forecast of January 2024 developed by the Air Force

In the following week, a return to a northwestern circulation is anticipated with temperatures similar to seasonal averages in many areas and rainfall generally at or below normal, limited to some specific areas.

Towards the fourth week, stable northwestern flows continue to affect the country, with temperatures that could exceed seasonal averages in some northern and Tyrrhenian areas, while they remain within typical limits elsewhere. Precipitation does not appear to show significant deviations compared to the period considered.

Central, Southern Italy and Central Italy

The weather forecast for Central-Southern Italy for the month of January 2024

January 1-7: mild and stable weather, with average maximum temperatures of 3-5pm Celsius degrees.

mild and stable weather, with average maximum temperatures of Celsius degrees. January 8-14: generally stable weather, with some light rain or showers possible on the Tyrrhenian coasts. Maximum temperatures average 16-18 degrees centigrade.

generally stable weather, with some light rain or showers possible on the Tyrrhenian coasts. Maximum temperatures average 16-18 degrees centigrade. January 15-21: arrival of an Atlantic disturbance, with rain and snowfall across much of Italy. Maximum temperatures average 10-12 degrees centigrade.

arrival of an Atlantic disturbance, with rain and snowfall across much of Italy. Maximum temperatures average 10-12 degrees centigrade. January 22-31: generally unstable weather, with rain and snowfall possible. Average maximum temperatures of 8-10 Celsius degrees.

Northern Italy

January 1-7: mild and stable weather, with average maximum temperatures of 12-14 Celsius degrees.

mild and stable weather, with average maximum temperatures of Celsius degrees. January 8-14: generally stable weather, with some light rain or showers possible in the northern regions and on the Tyrrhenian coasts. Average maximum temperatures of 13-15 Celsius degrees.

generally stable weather, with some light rain or showers possible in the northern regions and on the Tyrrhenian coasts. Average maximum temperatures of Celsius degrees. January 15-21: arrival of an Atlantic disturbance, with rain and snowfall across much of Italy. Average maximum temperatures of 8-10 Celsius degrees.

arrival of an Atlantic disturbance, with rain and snowfall across much of Italy. Average maximum temperatures of Celsius degrees. January 22-31: generally unstable weather, with rain and snowfall possible. Average maximum temperatures of 5-8 Celsius degrees.

Temperature forecast January 2024

According to current weather forecasts, the month of January 2024 is characterized by a colder and snowier climate than average in Italy. In the first week of January the maximum temperatures hover between 10 and 15 degrees in the northern and central regions, e between 15 and 20 degrees in the southern regions. Starting from the second week, the weather starts to get worse. Maximum temperatures drop below 10 degrees in the northern and central regions, and below 15 degrees in the southern regions. In the mountains, temperatures could even drop below -10 degrees.

Snowfall is possible at even low altitudes, and could also affect the plain city. The third week is characterized by still cold and snowy weather. Temperatures continue to drop, and snowfall is still possible at low altitudes.

The coldest days of January are those of the second week

Maximum temperatures they drop below 5 degrees in the northern and central regions, and below 10 degrees in the southern regions. In mountaintemperatures can even drop below -15 degrees. Starting from the fourth week, temperatures begin to rise, and snowfalls become less frequent.

Maximum temperatures are rising again above 10 degrees in the northern and central regions, and above 15 degrees in the southern regions. In the mountains, temperatures will rise again above -10 degrees. Finally, in the last week of January the maximum temperatures hover between 15 and 20 degrees in the northern and central regions e between 20 and 25 degrees in the southern regions.

Rain, forecast January 2024

According to weather forecasts, the month of January 2024 in Italy is characterized by a high probability of rain. The first week of January is still characterized by stable weather with little or no precipitation. Precipitation in mountain they may appear in the form of snow. Starting from the second week, the probability of precipitation increases. In fact, a wave of bad weather coming from Northern Europe will bring with it rain and snow.

The probability of precipitation instead increases starting from the second week of the month

Precipitation is possible throughout the national territory, with greater intensity in the northern and central regions. Further rainfall is expected in the third week. Rain and snowfall are possible throughout the country, with greater intensity in the northern and central regions. In the mountains, snowfall is possible at very low odds, and may also affect coastal cities. Finally, starting from the fourth and fifth weeks, the probability of precipitation decreases.

Snow, forecast January 2024

In the mountains in January 2024 the snow is the protagonist. Here is a summary of the forecasts for the main Italian ski resorts:

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Veneto : Cortina is one of the most popular ski resorts in the world and offers a wide variety of slopes for all skill levels. The snow forecast for January 2024 is excellent, averaging 100-150cm of fresh snow.

: Cortina is one of the most popular ski resorts in the world and offers a wide variety of slopes for all skill levels. The snow forecast for January 2024 is excellent, averaging of fresh snow. Livigno, Lombardy : Livigno is another popular ski resort located in the Alps. It offers a wide range of slopes, as well as a lively nightlife. The snow forecast for January 2024 is very good, averaging 150-200cm of fresh snow.

: Livigno is another popular ski resort located in the Alps. It offers a wide range of slopes, as well as a lively nightlife. The snow forecast for January 2024 is very good, averaging of fresh snow. Courmayeur, Aosta Valley : Courmayeur is instead located at the foot of Mont Blanc. It offers stunning mountain views and a variety of slopes for all skill levels. The snow forecast for January 2024 is excellent, averaging 200-250cm of fresh snow.

: Courmayeur is instead located at the foot of Mont Blanc. It offers stunning mountain views and a variety of slopes for all skill levels. The snow forecast for January 2024 is excellent, averaging of fresh snow. Cervinia, Aosta Valley : Cervinia is located a few kilometers from the Swiss border. It offers breathtaking views of the Matterhorn and a variety of slopes for all skill levels. The snow forecast for January 2024 is excellent, with an average of 150-200 cm of new snow.

: Cervinia is located a few kilometers from the Swiss border. It offers breathtaking views of the Matterhorn and a variety of slopes for all skill levels. The snow forecast for January 2024 is excellent, with an average of 150-200 cm of new snow. San Martino di Castrozza, Trentino-Alto Adige: San Martino di Castrozza, in the Dolomites, offers a variety of slopes for all skill levels, as well as a rich offering of cultural and recreational activities. The snow forecast for January 2024 is good, averaging 100-150cm of fresh snow.

SITES and APPs safe weather forecasts, best recommended

The weather forecast for January 2024 is estimates of weather conditions for this month. To obtain more precise datait is advisable to consult daily basis the weather forecast during the month of December. There are various websites and apps that provide real-time weather forecasts for Italy. Some of the most popular options are:

IL Meteo.it: the “Il Meteo.it” website and app offer accurate weather forecasts for Italy. You can get detailed information about weather conditions, i.e. temperatures, precipitation, wind and more. Also shows the webcams of the locations for which you are looking for weather forecasts. Meteo.it: these are the weather forecasts from the group's television and radio stations Mediaset; is the first Italian multimedia system dedicated to weather forecasts, active on: TV, WEB, MOBILE and RADIO. Air Force: the official website of the Air Force weather service it is one of the most reliable and can be consulted online or via its app for Android and iOS with satellite images too. 3B Weather: 3B Weather is another widely used website for weather forecasts in Italy. It offers short, medium and long-term forecasts, along with interactive maps and detailed information on Italian locations. Weather.com: The website of Weather.com is a reliable resource for consulting weather forecasts around the world, including Italy. Provides detailed information, interactive maps and weather news. Yr.no: Yr.no is a Norwegian weather service that provides accurate forecasts for many locations around the world, including Italy. You can access detailed forecasts, charts and interactive maps on their website or via the app. AccuWeather: AccuWeather is a very popular weather forecast app. It offers detailed information on current conditions, hourly, daily and long-term forecasts for many locations in Italy.

We remember to equip the car with anti-slip devices if you plan to travel in mountainous areas or where this is required by law.

All-season tire test VIDEO

