After a relatively quiet month of December, in January the video game industry awakens and begins a year that promises to be full of interesting releases. First of all, two historical franchises are returning, such as Prince of Persia, with a 2D title that tries to capture the magic of the 90s episodes of the series, but also Tekken, with an eighth episode on new generation consoles. As if that weren't enough, PS5 players will be able to experience improved graphics and Dual Sense controls in The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a revised and corrected version of the game released for PS4. The eighth chapter of Sega's Like A Dragon series is also highly anticipated. For Switch players, the release of Another Code: Recollection is interesting, a compilation of the two titles from the Another Code series remastered for the hybrid Nintendo.

Bulletstorm VR (PlayStation VR2, Quest, PC) – January 18

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 18

Turnip Boy Robs A Bank (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 18

Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – January 19th

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PlayStation 5) – January 19

Howl (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) – January 23

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 25

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 26

Tekken 8 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – January 26

Rugby 24 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 30