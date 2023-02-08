Jalisco.- In January 2023, more formal jobs were generated for 25 years in Jaliscopresumed the governor of the state, Enrique Alfaro.

During the first month of the year 18 thousand 294 formal jobs were generateds, according to the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IIEG).

The situation was celebrated by Alfaro Ramírez and shared on his social networks.

“Since 1998, Jalisco had not generated as many formal jobs in a month of January as this year. 18,294 new jobs just last month and, thus, month after month, #JaliscoCrece breaking its own records, generating conditions and attracting the confidence of the private sector,” said the governor.

He added that last year Jalisco was the first state in employment generationfor the first time in its history. He pointed out that of every 100 jobs created in Mexico, 16 are from Jalisco.

For its part, the IIEG assured that in the absolute annual variation of January, the entity is placed in first place at the national level with 90 thousand 097 jobs. In second place is Nuevo León with 78,771 workers.

In addition, during January jobs decrease due to seasonal effects, however, in Jalisco, 7 out of 10 lost jobs are recoveredwhile at the national level it is three out of 10.