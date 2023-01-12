Just in the last few hours the i have been announced january 2023 games for PlayStation Extras and Premiumsbut in the meantime there have been two changes concerning the list initially reported by Sony, with two games that were erroneously communicated.

The first change made concerns Just cause 4, the Avalanche action game published by Square Enix has been erroneously indicated as available on PS5 and PS4 in two versions: in truth it is only the PS4 version, playable in backwards compatibility also on PS5. In fact, there is no official next-gen upgrade of the game for PS5, therefore the downloadable version in the Extra and Premium catalog is the one for PS4.

Sony further specified that “Just Cause 4 will be available in regions with streaming alongside Just Cause 4 Reloaded, which will be available for download only”. So there is this double possibility regarding the title in question in the catalog of the service.

The second, more substantial change is the elimination of Sayonara Wild Hearts. According to reports on the PlayStation Blog in English (the local one in Italian hasn’t corrected the information yet), the game “was erroneously announced as part of the PlayStation Plus game catalog in January”. The announcement of the game as expected in the list of downloadable titles from the Extra and Premium catalog was obviously a mistake, therefore we have removed it from the list.

Evidently, there was a miscommunication and Simogo and Annapurna’s excellent rhythm game – which you can learn more about in our Sayonara Wild Hearts review – will not be available to subscribers, at least in January 2023. Both changes have been applied in the news on the announcement of the January 2023 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, which otherwise remain valid.