There have been sobs, silences. Extra calm voices too, chilly anger. And some empty armchairs. Tuesday and Wednesday, on the trial of the assaults of January 2015, phrase was given to the “survivors” of the assault led by the Kouachi brothers in opposition to Charlie hebdo. “Survivors? The phrase is just not the best one “, remarks Simon Fieschi, the webmaster, first touched within the premises of the satirical newspaper. ” It might imply that we escaped what occurred. However none of those that have been there, alive or useless, and even those that weren’t there, escaped. I’m extra of a survivor than a survivor. Conscious of his luck. Of his duty too. “

Within the title of the latter, and since they’d the braveness, the power, a number of of the survivors of this horrible January 7 got here to say, earlier than the particular Assize Courtroom, how they skilled this terrorist assault and what ‘it had modified of their lives. Not simply the editorial employees of Charlie hebdo, but additionally those that had the misfortune to cross paths with Chérif and Saïd Kouachi on January 7, 2015. Thus, the staff of the corporate Sagam, inside which the terrorists first failed, searching for weekly premises. “The assault is sort of a scar. I see her every single day. And if I scratch it, it hurts ”, picture Patricia Grégori, the previous secretary, sufferer of post-traumatic stress, dismissed after a number of work stoppages. A destiny, furthermore, inflicted on many “collateral victims” of the assaults. “Once I spoke about it, I used to be advised ” you did not take a bullet, it is okay ”. However me, I’ve issues says one other Sagam worker. I’m hypervigilant. I used to be in a day hospital for greater than two years, I took antidepressants, anxiolytics. At one level, I used to be sleeping dressed, sitting. I used to be a wreck. ” Very moved, she confides having hesitated to confide right here. “I used to be afraid that I might be killed. I do know, it is irrational. However it’s my life. And I really feel ashamed to be so dangerous, in comparison with the actual victims. “

Frédéric Boisseau is the primary to have been focused by the Kouachi

Who’re the “actual victims”? Charlie’s individuals? Those that died? These about whom the media spoke after the assaults? Sodexo Upkeep worker, Jérémy Ganz noticed his colleague and buddy Frédéric Boisseau die in his arms, that morning, within the keeper’s lodge at 10, rue Nicolas-Appert. The person is the primary to have been focused by the Kouachi, who have been aggravated to not discover the journal entry. “He was only a good individual, who discovered himself within the incorrect place on the incorrect time, a loving father to our two sons, open, form. Not a day goes by that we do not speak about him ”, testified on the bar his widow, Catherine Gervasoni. Jérémy Ganz additionally wished to inform his “Fredo buddy”. And to say how a lot he had been damage by the media silence surrounding his case. “After the assaults, his title was not even talked about. We talked for hours about Charlie – that was regular. However Fredo? Was there a hierarchy between the victims? He was the primary to be killed, and he was the final to be buried. By him, it’s the individuals who have been forgotten. “

A hierarchy ? If this sense may have been given, it was not the members of Charlie hebdo who have been on the origin. The hearings of Tuesday and Wednesday confirmed how all of the actors of this January 7 had seen their lives alike disrupted by this tsunami of horror, by this wave of hatred which fell, with out anybody having been capable of anticipate it . In denims and khaki jacket, a black masks on her face, the designer Coco returned to those tragic minutes throughout which she was taken hostage by the Kouachi and compelled to enter the code giving entry to the editorial employees. However because it was additionally about “Put humanity again on this trial”, after the horrible dissemination of photos of the bloodbath the day earlier than, on the listening to, Coco first advised of her gradual integration into the “Household” Charlie, with “All these proficient designers, each critical and humorous”. “I instantly felt good there and I used to be proud when Riss and Charb provided to take over the small reporting house that Riad Sattouf left. “

“I used to be like dispossessed of myself”, says Coco

This January 7, furthermore, the environment was heat, regardless of the grey climate. It was the primary editorial assembly of the New 12 months. Invited by Cabu, two affiliation leaders from Clermont-Ferrand had introduced a ham as a present. And the crew was on the point of have a good time Luz’s birthday. Despite the fact that the newspaper’s scenario was troublesome, its funds within the pink, and its more and more apparent isolation, no current threats had emerged in opposition to it. Going downstairs to smoke a cigarette with Angélique, the individual answerable for subscriptions, earlier than going to choose up her daughter on the nursery, Coco hears that she is known as out on the backside of the steps. “Coco, Coco! “ “There appeared two large hooded guys. It was loopy dazzling. One in every of them grabbed me, I felt their power and dedication. Charb drew the Kalashnikovs so properly that I acknowledged them immediately. “

” We wish Charlie hebdo , we wish Charb “, they yell on the designer, paralyzed and “In absolute misery”. Coco takes the incorrect ground first and thinks that this error will probably be deadly to her. However no. “No joke, in any other case we’ll shoot you”, threatens one of many killers. “I used to be like dispossessed of myself. I could not get wherever. I superior to the code. I typed it. I felt the joy of the terrorists, who have been approaching their objective. “ “You insulted the prophet. We’re al-Qaida Yemen ”, the Kouachi are justified. “I heard ” we’re al-Qaida Rennes ”. It was absurd. However I nonetheless have not fastened that in my head. “ Because the video surveillance reveals, on the entrance to the editorial employees, Coco enters the premises of Charlie, with the 2 terrorists behind her. And the photographs start immediately, first focusing on Simon Fieschi, the webmaster.

“I met Charb’s gaze, I feel he understood”

A minute and forty-nine seconds later, it is desolation. Charb, Cabu, Wolinski, Tignous, Bernard Maris, Honoré, Elsa Cayat, Franck Brinsolaro (the police officer answerable for the safety of Charb) and Mustapha Ourrad, the corrector, fell underneath the bullets of the Kouachi, identical to Michel Renaud, the one among Cabu’s friends. “That is the expertise we murdered that day. Fashions for me, and very form individuals ”, notes Coco. “Me, I used to be not injured. However this factor that went by way of me is totally appalling and I’ll dwell with it for the remainder of my life. I felt helpless. “ And likewise responsible of getting opened this door to terrorists. “It was very arduous. After two years, I noticed that the culprits have been the Islamist terrorists, the Kouachi, and their accomplices. And those that flip a blind eye to Islamism. If I wished to talk right here, it is usually to level out this social drawback. “

A message additionally handed vehemently, Wednesday, by Fabrice Nicolino, the journalist answerable for ecological points within the weekly, closely injured throughout the assault. “The 2015 assaults, they grew on compost. A substrate. Many individuals refused to see the apparent, peddled the slander that Charlie could be a racist newspaper. I blame them so much. Admittedly, they aren’t straight liable for January 7. However they gave a form of discharge to those that got here to kill us. ” Judicial columnist at Charlie, insulted and at last spared by Chérif Kouachi throughout the assault, Sigolène Vinson recalled that a couple of minutes earlier than it, Tignous was nonetheless saying, throughout the editorial convention, “Perceive the younger individuals who have been going to Syria, as a result of right here, they solely had unemployment and racism”. “After which we heard the primary two photographs. I met Charb’s gaze, I feel he understood. “ The odors of powder invade the room, the blood flows. “There have been shards of bones shining all over the place, like glitter, remembers the previous lawyer.Moments earlier than, it was intelligence, humanism, and it was all on the ground. So I stepped again, I stepped over the our bodies. I known as the hearth division, to say “they’re all useless”. Behind the room, an arm was raised. “No, I am not useless.” It was Riss. ”