Peter Cherif has been imprisoned in France since 2018 and his arrest after seven years on the run. This 36-year-old Frenchman was arrested in Djibouti. Like the Kouachi brothers, he grew up in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. He’s a childhood friend. At 20, converted to radical Islam. In 2003, he flew to Syria and then Iraq to fight the United States in the ranks of Al-Qaeda.

Arrested then escaped from a Syrian prison, Peter Cherif surrendered to French justice in 2008. In 2011, when he was going to be sentenced for participation in a terrorist enterprise, he managed to escape. he appeared free. He takes refuge in Yemen where he brings his friend Chérif Kouachi accompanied by another jihadist. Thanks to him, they meet the head of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. He is a recruiter of foreigners sent on an external mission to carry out attacks. Al-Qaeda will claim responsibility for the attack on Charlie Hebdo. He is indicted in this case and will be tried later. He is the only possible sponsor of this wave of attacks to be imprisoned on French soil.