It will take more than two months of hearing, to retrace three days of horror.

For the trial which will open Wednesday, September 2, an extraordinary organization has been deployed behind the scenes.

The Assize Court of the Paris judicial tribunal has been specially fitted out to accommodate the trial of the Charlie Hebdo, Montrouge and Hyper Cacher attacks at the Porte de Vincennes in Paris.

The 14 defendants form a second circle. They are believed to have helped the brothers Kouachi and Amedy Coulibaly. François Hollande is the guest of 8 p.m.. He was President during that appalling week of January 2015. “First, there is always the shock effect, the stunning effect (…), he testifies. It was necessary to intervene, it was my responsibility to do so. (…) You have to have compassion for the victims, but you also have to keep your decision-making capacity to neutralize the terrorists.”