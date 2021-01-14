B.und-Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to discuss how to proceed in the corona pandemic with the prime ministers of the federal states next week and not as planned on January 25. Merkel made this clear on Thursday evening in the online meeting of the CDU presidium in preparation for the CDU election party conference on Friday and Saturday, according to information from the German Press Agency from several participants. There is currently no scope for openings. Merkel did not name a date for the next round with the heads of government of the countries.

In the coming week, the development of the pandemic should also be discussed at European level with all EU heads of state and government, the Chancellor said after this information. The variant of the coronavirus that has surfaced in the UK is spreading much faster than the original form, and scientists are very concerned. Everyone believes that the virus mutation is very aggressive and that its spread must be slowed down. Act now.

According to further information, Monday or Tuesday of next week are being discussed with Merkel as the date for the next Prime Minister’s Conference. But there has not yet been a determination. The Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier said after this information that the next meeting should take place as soon as possible. One focus of the consultations must be placed on old people’s homes.

According to several participants, Merkel rejected a report in the “Bild” newspaper, according to which the Chancellery was considering the discontinuation of local and long-distance public transport.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said at the meeting that they were in the worst phase of the pandemic. Abroad, too, you can see that corona vaccinations would not have prevented a lockdown. Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus praised the fact that the Bundeswehr is deploying 10,000 more soldiers to fight the corona pandemic.