It was January 11, 2022, when Davide Fontana brutally took the life of Carol Maltesi. The remains were found in March

January 11, 2022, a year ago he lost his life Carol Maltesi. The young mother died at the hands of her friend and neighbor Davide Fontana, who was obsessed with her and did not want to allow her to leave Rescaldina, to move near her child.

Today, Carol Maltesi’s dad wanted remember her a year after his disappearance, with few words written on social media.

Today exactly one year ago your life was horribly and barbarously taken from you. But forever will live in the hearts of those who loved you. Eternal love Pa ♾️❤️❤️‍🔥.

Carol Maltesi had moved to Rescaldina and had started working as an actress of hard films, with the stage name Charlotte Angie. She had met Davide Fontana, a friend and neighbor with whom worked and shot videos.

This young mother’s mistake was to make her murderer listen to a telephone conversation with her ex and father of her child. He has expressed the desire to leave Rescaldina and move back to the province of Verona, for stay close to their baby.

Davide Fontana had fallen in love with her and couldn’t allow her to leave him, so he has planned everything.

How Carol Maltesi lost her life

Yes is fake customerasked her for a paid personalized video, in which she would have to be tied up and hooded and, due to her sick perversion, wanted to know her unlock code of the cellphone. Poor Carol, not imagining it was a trap in the least, asked Davide Fontana for help to satisfy that customer.

And that’s how, once tied up and immobilized, the man hit her with a hammer. Then he slit her throat and ripped his body to pieceswhich he kept in a freezer for months.

Thanks to the cell phone code, he made everyone believe that Carol was alive. She answered her texts, paid her rent, and used her credit cards. In the end, he disposed of her body, throwing it, closed in black bags, in a ravine in Borno.

Carol Maltesi’s remains were found in March.