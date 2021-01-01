The whole country is welcoming the new year today. The first day of the year is being celebrated all over the country. But in the pages of history, one year is also recorded when, on the very first day of the New Year, there was disappointment due to a sad incident in the whole country. This was the year of 1978, when an Air India aircraft took off into the sea with 213 passengers on this day.

Crash due to mechanical malfunction The plane was done

This Boeing 747 aircraft named Samrat Ashoka crashed due to a mechanical malfunction just moments after flying from the international airport in Bombay (now Mumbai). There were 190 passengers and 23 crew members on board. Shortly after the incident, it was feared that it might be part of a conspiracy, but an investigation into the wreckage of the plane from the sea proved that it was an accident.

The sequence of details of the few days and events of the first day of the year recorded in the history of the country is as follows:

1664: Shivaji Maharaj started the Surat campaign.

1804: Haiti declared its independence from France.

1862: Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code implemented. It was approved on 6 October 1860.

1880: Money order system was introduced.

1925: ‘Bell Laboratories’ was established as the research arm of the American Telephone and Telegraph.

1948: India complained to Pakistan at the United Nations that it was sending attackers to the Kashmir Valley.

1959: Rebel fighters led by Fidel Kasro overthrown Cuban dictator Flugencio Batista and had to flee.

1978: Air India plane crashed into the sea.

1984: Brunei, the smallest Asian country declared independence from Britain. Due to its oil and natural gas reserves, this country with a population of two lakhs earns billions of dollars every year and it has the highest per capita income in the whole of Asia.

1992: Celebrating New Year’s Eve, at least 91 people died after drinking poisonous liquor in Bombay (now Mumbai).

2011: Oprah Winfrey Network was launched.

